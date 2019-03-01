Khloé Kardashian Blasts Jordyn Woods’ Mea Culpa: ‘Why Are You Lying?’

Khloé Kardashian blasted Jordyn Woods’ “Red Table Talk” interview Friday and accused her of lying about cheating with the reality star’s now ex-Tristan Thompson.

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up,” the 34-year-old “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star tweeted to her millions of followers. (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

“Tristan [Thompson] is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child,” she added in a follow-up tweet. “Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter.”

Kardashian continued, “He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well.”

It comes only minutes after Woods’ interview on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show dropped, in which the 21-year-old admitted to putting herself in a bad situation when she hung out with the Cleveland Cavaliers player and admitted to kissing him. However, she was adamant she did not sleep with him.

The reality star made headlines last week when reports surfaced she had finally split from Thompson amid allegations the NBA player had once again cheated on her, this time with her sister, Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Woods.

In a Thursday post on her Instagram story, Khloe appeared to address speculation ahead of Woods’ interview and reports that she planned to apologize to the reality star for what went down. And she made it clear she wasn’t buying it.

“Remember: they cheated because they wanted to, they lied because they could, and now they’re sorry because they got caught. It’s always about them. You did nothing to cause or deserve it,” the quote read.

The new cheating allegation comes just 10 months after the Kardashian gave birth to her and Thompson’s daughter, True Thompson, following another allegation the basketball star had cheated on her while she was pregnant with their first child.