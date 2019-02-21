Kylie Jenner Posts Sad Instagram Stories Following Jordyn Woods Moving Out

Kylie Jenner shared a couple posts on her Instagram stories last night looking a little sad.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jordyn Woods moved out of Jenner’s home Wednesday. The move-out comes following reports that Woods hooked up with Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloe Kardashian’s child and now ex-boyfriend. (RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Has ‘Had Enough’, Splits With Tristan Thompson Following Another Cheating Allegation)

Kylie posted a video on her Instagram stories in her pajamas and captioned it, “Goodnight.” She followed up with a selfie boomerang where she looked disappointed.

I really do feel bad for Khloe. But I feel a bit worse for Kylie. She just lost her absolute best friend. Can you imagine having to kick out your roommate because she allegedly hooked up with your sister’s baby daddy? That’s brutal.

Not that I have any sympathy for Jordyn. Everyone expected this from Tristan Thompson, especially after the cheating scandal he pulled when Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True.

There are reports that Kylie and the family didn’t originally believe the rumors because it didn’t make sense for Jordyn to have done something like this. She has no excuse for her behavior.

Last night was probably lonely for Kylie. According to ET, Jordyn is moving back into her mom’s house. Everyone who has had to live with their parents past the age of 18 knows this is a great start to the punishment Jordyn deserves. No more permanent sleepovers for her.

I can’t wait for the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” episode debuting all the behind the scenes of this scandal. I’m sure it will be worth the wait.