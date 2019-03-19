Celebrate Ruby Rose’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks

It’s Ruby Rose’s birthday on Wednesday.

In honor of the 33-year-old actress' day—born Ruby Rose Langenheim—we searched the internet to find her most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date.

Born in Melbourne, Australia, the model turned actress got her start in the entertainment business as a presenter on MTV Australia from 20017-2011.

The exposure helped her land a few modeling gigs with the likes of Maybelline New York in Australia. Soon she would co-host several popular TV shows, including "Australia's Next Top Model" and "The Project."

But it wasn't until she got the part of inmate Stella Carlin on Netlix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black" in season three and four that she would become a worldwide celebrity.

Most recently, she made headlines when DC announced that she had been cast for the role of Batwoman for a crossover of the Arrowverse, with plans in the works to have the show as a stand-alone series.

And on top of all that talent she's gorgeous too. But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her most unforgettable looks and let us know if you agree.

Here's to hoping this year is her greatest year yet. Happy Birthday, Ruby!