Aaron Rodgers Posts Emotional Farewell Message To Randall Cobb On Instagram
Aaron Rodgers really didn’t seem happy to see Randall Cobb leave the Green Bay Packers.
The talented receiver agreed to a deal with the Dallas Cowboys Tuesday, and that officially ended his time as one of Rodgers’ favorite guys to sling the rock to.
The Super Bowl-winning quarterback posted several photos of them together on Instagram and captioned it with the following:
“I have to remind myself that some birds aren’t meant to be caged … And when they fly away, the part of you that knows it was a sin to lock them up does rejoice. Still, the place you live in is that much more drab and empty that they’re gone. I guess I just miss my friend.” #friendship #teammates #brothers #Packers
Despite the fact that I hate the Packers with every part of my body, Randall Cobb seems like one hell of a dude. He’s also very talented and dependable in the passing game. (RELATED: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Says He Won’t Get Surgery On His Knee)
I’m guessing Rodgers is going to miss him a ton, and the Packers are going to have move quickly on finding a replacement.
Having said that, I’m so happy that Cobb isn’t on the Packers anymore. As a huge Lions fan, I don’t want my defense to face Rodgers with Cobb on the field as a weapon for Green Bay.
I want that offense crippled, and it’s substantially better with Cobb out there.
Best of luck in Dallas! I won’t miss seeing him on the field one bit.