MSNBC’s Katy Tur Claims Mueller Has Already Found ‘Quite A Bit’ On Trump

MSNBC’s Katy Tur dismissed the upcoming results of Robert Mueller’s investigation during her Thursday show because, according to her, the special counsel has already found “quite a bit” of incriminating evidence against President Donald Trump.

Tur made the comment during a panel on her show with Washington Post White House reporter Ashley Parker and senior Politico White House reporter Darren Samuelsohn.

“There were moments all through the investigation when they actually were nervous and they were panicked. When for instance, Michael Cohen that news broke. But right now they’re not super nervous, and there is a sense that it is going to be a bit of a nothing burger,” Parker stated, when asked if the Trump administrations reaction could provide insight into the results of the investigation. “Again, I am not saying that’s what it will be, but that is the sense in the president orbit. And if that’s the case, they do think they can use it as a political cudgel to show Democratic overreach.”

“Let’s just put up on the screen everybody who’s already been found guilty or indicted in the Mueller investigation. Lots of faces, lots of pleas, and lots of indictments,” Tur stated, as a graphic of individuals connected to Trump who have been indicted appeared including Michael Flynn, Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort.

“They’ve already come up with quite a bit, regardless of whether there or not there is direct collusion or conspiracy found between Donald Trump or his campaign and the Russians,” she added. (RELATED: Trump Confidant Roger Stone Indicted In Mueller Probe)

Mueller has indicted or obtained guilty pleas from 34 individuals, including six Trump associates. But none of those indictments have involved coordination between Trump associates and Russians.

Recent reports suggest that Mueller is close to concluding the investigation. Several top prosecutors who worked on the investigation are leaving the special counsel’s office.

Once the report is concluded, he is expected to reach out to Attorney General William Barr, but it’s unclear what he would do after that.

