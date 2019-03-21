Pompeo Decries Democrats’ Anti-Semitism In Jerusalem

During a visit to Jerusalem, Israel, alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo decried the “dark wave of anti-Semitism” across Europe and the U.S.

Pompeo took the time to criticize perceived anti-Semitism from members of Congress while in the Israeli capital, although he did not mention anybody by name. (RELATED: Ted Cruz Slams The UN For Defending Hamas Over Israel: It’s ‘Absurd And Dishonest’)

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo meets with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu https://t.co/aHfiJYIMFy — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) March 20, 2019

“All nations, especially those in the West, must go to the barricades against bigotry,” Pompeo said. “Sadly, we in the United States have seen anti-Semitic language even in the great halls of our own capital.”

Pompeo’s comments come amid weeks of debate after Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar made comments that were widely perceived to be anti-Semitic, something for which she drew criticism from all sides of the political spectrum. (RELATED: Omar Has Gotten In Hot Water With Frequent Comments About Israel)

Omar has previously accused Israel of “hypnotizing the world,” and has been accused of using tropes about Jewish money to question U.S. support for the lone Democratic state in the Middle East.

Pompeo’s trip to Israel comes weeks away from the Israeli elections, where Netanyahu is facing a tough re-election bid after being indicted on fraud and bribery charges. The elections will take place April 9.

