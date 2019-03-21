Celebrate Reese Witherspoon’s Birthday With Her Unforgettable Looks

It’s Reese Witherspoon’s birthday Friday.

In honor of the 43-year-old actress' day, we scoured the internet to find some of her most jaw-dropping looks on the stage and red carpet.

Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, the "Election" star got her first big break in the entertainment business in 1990 when she landed a part in "The Man in the Moon."

Soon she would score roles in a handful of films, like "Fear," "Freeway" and "Cruel Intentions." But it wasn't until she scored the role of Elle Woods in the 2001 comedy "Legally Blonde" that she became a worldwide celebrity. And the rest, as they say, is history.

During her career she's appeared on the big and small screen dozens of times. Most notably in the romantic comedy "Sweet Home Alabama" in 2002, "Walk The Line" in 2005 and more recently in the 2017 hit "Home Again."

I have to admit I adore Witherspoon and her addition to any film is always a welcome treat. If you haven’t seen the hilarious comedy she did in 2012 called “This Means War,” alongside Chris Pine and Tom Hardy, I can’t recommend it enough.

On top of all that talent, did we mention she's one of the most beautiful ladies in Hollywood?

But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her most unforgettable looks and let us know if you agree.

Here's to hoping this is her greatest year yet. Happy Birthday, Reese!