REPORT: Colin Kaepernick And Eric Reid Settled With The NFL For Less Than $10 Million

Colin Kaepernick might not have been paid well at all to settle with the NFL.

Kaepernick recently settled his collusion case with the NFL after he claimed the league blackballed him for kneeling during the national anthem. There was a ton of speculation that he made bank. We might want to pump the brakes on claims of a gigantic windfall.

The Wall Street Journal reported the following Thursday:

Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid, the NFL stars who alleged the league’s teams colluded to keep them off the field after they led protests during the national anthem, will receive less than $10 million to settle grievances with the league, according to people briefed on the deal. The confidential agreement was widely celebrated as a victory for the players. But the settlement is far less than the tens of millions of dollars Mr. Kaepernick, especially, would have likely been owed if his grievance had prevailed. It couldn’t be determined how the payment is divided between the players and how much they will net after legal fees.

He reportedly settled for only $10 million? That’s not much cash at all. There was speculation the number could be tens and tens of millions of dollars. (RELATED: Nike Sells Out Of Colin Kaepernick ‘Icon’ Jerseys)

It’s also not clear how the money was divided up. How much did Kaepernick get compared to Reid? What a massive let-down. I thought we were about to see major dollar signs. That doesn’t seem to be the case at all.

I hope this was all worth it for him. That’s not generational money at all, and there’s also pretty much no shot he ever plays in the NFL again.

Was taking a knee worth it? That’ll ultimately only be up to him to decide.

As for we fans, this is hilarious if true. The Kaepernick saga dragged on for years, and it ended without a bang. You just hate to see it!

