Nike Sells Out Of Colin Kaepernick ‘Icon’ Jerseys

Nike sold out of Colin Kaepernick “Icon” jerseys within a few hours of them going on sale.

The black jerseys went on sale Wednesday, and were gone within the day, according to a tweet from the disgraced former NFL quarterback.

The Nike Kaepernick Icon Jersey is out of stock! Thank you to everyone that took the time out of their day to pick one up. I am humbled and appreciate all your continued support. Check the link in the bio to be notified for the next drop! #TrueTo7

: @DjToneDef pic.twitter.com/1LYsweAE4u — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) February 21, 2019

The fact Kaepernick is out here pumping jerseys out onto the street is so bold that you almost have to respect it. I remember when we were all supposed to believe that he represented some huge social movement and was above money. (RELATED: Should Colin Kaepernick Play In The Alliance Of American Football?)

Then, he took a settlement from the NFL and is now trying to flood the streets with some merch. Again, you have to admit that it’s pretty funny.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on Sep 3, 2018 at 12:20pm PDT

Can we just admit that Kaepernick was never what he was pumped up and promoted to be? He was a quarterback whose play dropped off, and he’s also all about making money.

I don’t blame him for trying to stack up some cash. I love money, but I don’t pretend to represent some huge social change. I know what I am and I’m open about it.

If Kaepernick was truly the face of some huge movement that transcended everything, then he wouldn’t be cashing in with the NFL and Nike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on Feb 20, 2019 at 3:49pm PST

Go get your money, Kaep! I’m glad to see not standing for the national anthem is paying so well these days.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter