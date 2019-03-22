Virginia Coach Tony Bennett Talks About Getting Through Hardships

Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett recently had some great thoughts about how to get through hard times.

The Cavaliers infamously became the first one seed to lose in the first round of the NCAA tournament when UMBC beat them in 2018. It really doesn’t get much worse than that, but the legendary college coach seemed to keep everything in perspective. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

“You certainly feel things and things bother you, but where does peace and perspective come from? I always tell our guys it has to be something unconditional. I know I have that in the love of my family. And I know I have that in my faith,” Bennett told the media in a video posted on the team’s Twitter account Thursday afternoon.

You can watch his full comments below:

It is impossible to hate Tony Bennett. It just is. How could you ever hate a coach who is so open and honest about who he is as a guy?

If I had a son, Bennett would absolutely be the kind of man I’d want coaching him as a young adult man. There’s no doubt about it at all.

He’s truly just the classic Wisconsin man. He’s humble, a straight shooter and you never have to question where he’s coming from. (RELATED: Watch Wisconsin Beat Kentucky In The 2015 Final Four)

I hope Virginia doesn’t lay another egg this season. I would just hate to see Bennett suffer devastating disappointment again.

You can watch Bennett and UVA play this afternoon shortly after 3 p.m. EST.

