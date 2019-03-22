Will Ferrell Calls The Los Angeles Kings Game As Ron Burgundy

Will Ferrell called the Los Angeles Kings game Thursday night as his legendary “Anchorman” character Ron Burgundy.

The star actor was in the booth calling the shots as the Kings beat the Sharks, and he didn’t disappoint. Everybody knows Ferrell is one of the funniest men in the game, and last night was no exception.

Judging from his comments throughout the game, I’m honestly not sure if he understands hockey at all, but we all know that’s not what’s important here. (RELATED: NHL Ref Takes Puck Straight To The Groin. The Video Will Twist Your Stomach)

Watch the humorous video below.

They really had Ron Burgundy in the LA Kings booth last night (via @NHL) pic.twitter.com/JAvaSW7HaH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 22, 2019

Antics like this are really smart for the NHL. It draws in some eyes that might not otherwise be watching, and that’s good for the league. (RELATED: Watch ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Chug A Glass Of Wine During NHL Game)

They’ve also done this stuff with Snoop Dogg before, and that was also great.

Anything the league can do to draw attention to itself is ultimately going to be a good thing. Major props to the Kings and Ferrell for entertaining us all on this ragged Friday morning.