NHL Players Hold ‘ENOUGH’ Signs Following Shooting In California

Members of the Los Angeles Kings and Minnesota Wild held up signs prior to their game Thursday night following a mass shooting in California.

The players held signs reading “ENOUGH” after 12 people were murdered in Thousand Oaks, California at a popular bar.

Both the Kings and Wild holding up “Enough” signs following the Thousand Oaks shooting in California last night pic.twitter.com/hQOarOfj0P — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 9, 2018

Kings President Luc Robitaille spoke to the media about the tragedy prior to the game. He didn’t call for specific laws to prevent further shootings but did state in part, “We understand that when his happens, we all feel terrible and next day, most people go about their business, and then two weeks later, it seems to happen again, and that cannot be the reality of our world today. We need to at least get together and see if we can make a difference.” (RELATED: Disney Superstar Suffers Unthinkable Tragedy In Thousand Oaks Shooting)

According to USA Today, a Kings employee was murdered during the country concert shooting in Las Vegas in 2017.

I’m not a huge fan of athletes and entertainers trying to push political messages. It think it’s absurd and doesn’t do anything to really help.

Having said that, the Kings and the Wild handled this situation the proper way. They weren’t out on the ice demanding gun control, telling people we need to restrict the Second Amendment or anything like that. They simply held signs saying “ENOUGH.” That’s a solid template to use going forward.

As Robitaille stated, you just have to see what kind of difference can be made. That doesn’t mean you punish law-abiding citizens for the actions of a crazed gunman.

