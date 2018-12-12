NHL Ref Takes Puck Straight To The Groin. The Video Will Twist Your Stomach

A ref during the St. Louis Blues and Florida Panthers game Tuesday night experienced some extremely bad luck.

A puck was fired directly into his groin from a Blues player and then deflected into the net. Obviously, the goal didn’t count and the ref was down for the count. (RELATED: This Incredible Sidney Crosby Goal Is Pure Hockey Porn [VIDEO])

Take a look at wild video below, but be warned that it might put you in actual physical pain.

Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s almost hard for me to put into words how painful that must have been. I personally felt like I got hit from watching that video, and we all know that’s one region no man on this planet wants to get drilled in.

I’d rather tear an ACL than have a hockey puck get fired into that region, and that’s not even a close call. I’ll make that call right now without a second of hesitation.

Luckily, it looked like the ref was ultimately okay, which is a bit surprising.

Next time, just get the hell out of the way.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter