Man Charged In New York City Subway Attack On 78-Year-Old Woman

A man was charged with assault Saturday after allegedly kicking a 78-year-old woman in the face on a New York City subway as others watched on in early March.

Marc Gomez, 36, was arrested Saturday, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said to The Daily Caller News Foundation over email. He was charged with multiple counts of assault and harassment.

WATCH:

NYPD: detectives walk out Marc Gomez, 36, after he’s charged with assaulted for attacking an elderly woman on a #2 train in the Bronx two weeks ago, A community tip led to his arrest this morning @ABC7NY The story at 6 PM pic.twitter.com/547G29lCdO — Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenDhaliwal) March 23, 2019

A community tip reportedly led to the arrest, according to a tweet from ABC 7 reporter Naveen Dhaliwal Saturday. (RELATED: Police: Two People Pretending To Be Officers Abduct Woman, Drop Her Off At Police Headquarters)

The elderly woman, who has not been identified, was treated for swelling, cuts to the face and bleeding after getting assaulted on the subway March 10 around 3 a.m. Video footage shows onlookers watching and yelling as she got hit.

WATCH (warning, graphic content):

“It’s terrible,” an MTA worker said, the New York Post reported. “I can’t believe something like that could happen.”

It is unclear why Gomez allegedly kicked the woman.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Demort Shea said Gomez was in custody in a tweet Saturday.

The subject wanted for the brutal subway attack of an elderly woman IS IN CUSTODY. The victim was treated & released from the hospital & is getting the care, advocacy & support needed. Thank you to the worldwide community for the tremendous assistance. Add’l details to follow. pic.twitter.com/W4rFRDeuq2 — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) March 23, 2019

“Thank you to the worldwide community for the tremendous assistance,” Shea tweeted.

