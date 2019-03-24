‘I Want The Whole Damn Report’: Bernie Sanders Is Not Happy With Mueller Summary

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders made it abundantly clear that he would not be placated with a summary of the Mueller report.

Shortly after Attorney General William Barr submitted a summary of Mueller’s findings to Congress, Sanders tweeted, “I don’t want a summary of the Mueller report. I want the whole damn report.”

I don’t want a summary of the Mueller report. I want the whole damn report. https://t.co/VU1oNfBMK0 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 24, 2019

Sanders is not alone in calling for the entire report to be made public. Many members of Congress — on both sides of the political aisle — have called for full transparency and a public release of the report.

A fair number of media personalities have issued the same call for Mueller’s full report — and even the evidence he considered while reaching his conclusions — to be made public.

Even President Donald Trump, apparently confident that the full report will not be damaging to him, has said that he has no problem with the American people knowing what Mueller uncovered. “Let it out. Let people see it,” he said. (RELATED: Trump: ‘I Don’t Mind’ If Public Sees What’s In Mueller Report)

The summary of the report provided to Congress on Sunday indicated that Mueller found no evidence of either collusion or obstruction of justice.

