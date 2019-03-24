Danica Patrick Turns 37 Years Old

Danica Patrick’s birthday is March 25. To celebrate her birthday, we made a slideshow of her greatest photos.

Danica Patrick is an American race car driver born in Wisconsin. Patrick began racing go-karts in Wisconsin at 10 years old. When she turned 16, she moved on to racing Formula Fords. Patrick dropped out of high school to pursue her dream racing cars. (RELATED: Danica Patrick Bids Farewell To Nascar Racing)

Patrick was the first female race car driver to win an IndyCar Championship event in 2008 with her first place win in the Firestone IndyCar 300 race. In 2011, Patrick moved to Nascar racing full-time. She was the first woman to win the pole position for the Daytona 300. She was also the first woman to lead a lap in the race and finished eighth.

Patrick’s role as a woman in racing landed her various media roles. She has hosted Spike TV and has been featured on the cover of “Sports Illustrated.” In 2017, Patrick announced she was retiring from racing. She now makes wine at her vineyard in Deer Park, California.

Check out her photos below.