Duke’s Victory Over UCF Draws Massive TV Ratings

Millions of people tuned in for Duke’s wild victory Sunday night over UCF on CBS.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the third block of NCAA tournament games Sunday got a total rating of 11.2, which means more than 10 percent of households with TVs in the country watched. According to TVByTheNumbers, more than 16 million people were locked in by ending moments to watch Coach K’s guys get a 77-76 win.

Duke has just been dominating the TV ratings so far through the tournament. More than six million people tuned in to watch them smack around NDSU in the first round.

Clearly, the numbers took another big jump for their exhilarating win last night. I still can’t believe how the final moments went down. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

The Knights had two different chances to win, and misfired on both of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb) on Mar 24, 2019 at 6:17pm PDT

It should be fun watching the Blue Devils square up with Virginia Tech this upcoming Friday in the Sweet 16.

Two ACC programs ready to battle to earn the right to play 40 more minutes of basketball; that’s what March is all about, and I can’t wait.

It’s been a great tourney so far, and I don’t expect that to slow down one bit. More games will start Thursday, and you know that I’ll be covering all of the action.

