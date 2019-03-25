Father Of Sandy Hook Shooting Victim Dies In Connecticut Town Hall Over Apparent Suicide

The father of a 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim was found dead in a town hall after an apparent suicide Monday.

Police and paramedics found 49-year-old Jeremy Richman around 7 a.m., the Newtown Police Department said in a Facebook post Monday. His daughter Avielle Richman, a first-grader, was killed in the 2012 shooting that left 20 children and six faculty members dead.

Richman co-founded the Avielle Foundation that aimed to prevent violence through brain research and was a neuropharmacologist for more than 20 years, according to the CT Post. (RELATED: Second Parkland Shooting Survivor Dies In ‘Apparent Suicide’)

“The death appears to be a suicide, but police will not disclose the method or any other details of the death, only to state the death does not to appear to be suspicious,” the Facebook post said.

“This is a heart breaking event for the Richman family and the Newtown Community as a whole, the police department’s prayers are with the Richman family right now, and we ask that the family be given privacy in this most difficult time,” Lt. Aaron Bahamonde said, according to the post.

Richman’s suicide comes after Parkland shooting survivor Sydney Aiello committed suicide on March 17. Another Parkland shooting survivor also died after an “apparent suicide” Saturday.

“My god,” Connecticut Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy said on Twitter Monday. “This is awful, horrible, devastating news. Jeremy was a good friend and an unceasing advocate for better research into the brain’s violence triggers.”

My god. This is awful, horrible, devastating news. Jeremy was a good friend and an unceasing advocate for better research into the brain’s violence triggers. He was with me in my office two weeks ago, excited as could be about the Avielle Foundation’s latest amazing work. https://t.co/xhy89JlXG8 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 25, 2019

The Connecticut Supreme Court recently ruled victims of the 2012 shooting could sue gun manufacturer Bushmaster Firearms.

