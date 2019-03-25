Mueller Report Is In, Democrats Undeterred By Reality

Today’s show is all about the Mueller report and how Democrats and the media are dealing with their grief. It turns out, they still aren’t letting the facts stand in the way of their narrative.

Nothing short of Robert Mueller frog-marching President Donald Trump out of the White House was ever going to be enough for leftists who were convinced the president has a sock drawer full of Rubles and Vladimir Putin’s direct number on his iPhone. The special counsel’s report ended the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election with no indictments of any Americans for anything related to collusion and no evidence either.

Democrats, both elected and in the media, who spent the last 2 years swearing there were bags full of smoking guns, spent the weekend scrambling to convince their audiences that they weren’t lied to. They failed. We have all the audio and analysis.

The usual suspects retreated to their safe spaces — CNN and MSNBC — to claim more investigation is needed. Journalistic fossil CNN contributor Carl Bernstein even had that gall to praise the media’s coverage of the whole affair. Apparently, like most of America, he doesn’t watch CNN.

You have to hear it all to believe it.

