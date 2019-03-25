Listen To The Best Of Peyton Manning Mic’d During His Days In The NFL

The NFL recently dropped an awesome video of Peyton Manning.

The league posted a video on Twitter Sunday, which was Manning’s birthday 43rd birthday, of his greatest moments while mic’d up.

If you weren’t already aware of how funny he could be, this video will erase any doubts you might have had. The man was a wizard with his knowledge of the game and keeping things lighthearted. (RELATED: ESPN Is Attempting To Hire Peyton Manning For ‘Monday Night Football’)

Give it a watch below. It’s pretty good stuff.

Watching him play was great. Listening to him play just might be even better The best of Peyton Manning #NFLMicdUp pic.twitter.com/F1wTQrIfSQ — NFL (@NFL) March 24, 2019

I’m not sure how many guys like Manning we’re ever going to get in the NFL. He has two Super Bowl rings, is the perfect mixture of funny and serious, and he always knows how to crack a joke.

The man was an entertainment machine when he wasn’t out there winning games for the Colts and Broncos.

I don’t care if you like Manning as a gunslinger or not. You simply have to admit he was wildly entertaining whenever a camera got around him.

That’s probably one of the main reasons why ESPN is apparently trying to get him into the booth for “Monday Night Football.”

No matter what he does next, I’m sure he’ll crush it. Winners don’t stop winning at life just because they hang up the cleats.

