Piers Morgan Calls It: The Russia Collusion Hoax Will Deliver Trump’s 2020 Win

British journalist and television personality Piers Morgan blasted the “Russia collusion hoax” as a “disgraceful fake news witch-hunt” by President Donald Trump’s enemies that very well could end up ensuring his re-election in 2020.

In a fiery column published Monday on DailyMail.com, Morgan criticized Trump’s enemies for propagating an “obsessively unrelenting campaign” to bring down the president by essentially accusing him of the worst thing possible: betraying his own country.

*NEW: The only collusion in this Russia fiasco was by the Democrats, US media, FBI & liberal celebrities – to take down President @realDonaldTrump

& his family @DonaldJTrumpJr@EricTrump @IvankaTrump.

It was an utter disgrace.

My column: https://t.co/7M5y32ONVF pic.twitter.com/huozyZ6V9p — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 25, 2019

“Today, he stands completely vindicated,” Morgan wrote, citing the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s “long-awaited report” that “sensationally cleared Trump of any collusion.”

While acknowledging that Trump is “jubilant,” Morgan turned his focus to the president’s enemies:

[M]y overwhelming feeling today is one of fury that [Trump] had to endure such a disgraceful, deceitful and concerted attack on his presidency based on nothing but a fervent desire to destroy him and his family. Make no mistake, this was a ‘Get Trump’ mission driven by a collection of people who just couldn’t stomach the thought that he won the White House. The Democrats, led by the demented Adam Schiff, screamed ‘COLLUSION!’ so often I’m amazed their larynxes didn’t explode. But at least they had an obvious political motive for wanting Trump gone. What is far worse is the way so many mainstream US media networks, newspapers and individual journalists fuelled the fake frenzy. They let all the normal rules of balanced reporting fly out the window as they competed with each other over who could land the biggest Pulitzer prize-winning Trump/Russia sucker punch that would KO the President they loathe. Only it turned out they were all punching thin air.

Morgan’s lengthy piece breaks down every aspect of the collusion hoax and the media’s role in it before concluding with a silver lining for Trump, who can now declare: “I delivered on defeating ISIS, I delivered on the economy – and I crushed the fake news attempt to destroy me on Russia collusion.” (RELATED: ‘A Very, Very Bad Day For CNN’ — Alan Dershowitz Rips Media That ‘Misinformed The American Public’)

“It’s a powerful vote-winning cocktail,” Morgan concluded. “I tweeted last year that my bet was Mueller would find no collusion. Today, I bet that Trump, if nothing serious emerges in any other investigation, will now be re-elected President – and his enemies will have only themselves to blame.”

