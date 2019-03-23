Joy Reid: Mueller Report Conclusion ‘Feels Like The Seeds Of A Cover-Up’

MSNBC host Joy Reid said the Mueller investigation conclusion “feels like the seeds of a cover-up” during a Saturday panel discussion on “AM Joy.”

WATCH:



Reid was responding to a panelist who contended that no Trump administration officials have “conducted themselves honorably through this entire process” and that Attorney General William Barr would be no different.

“That’s the challenge,” Reid responded before taking issue with the Mueller investigation taking place outside of Congress.

“The fact that this investigation takes place within the justice Department which Donald Trump essentially controls and that he got rid of the problem, Jeff Sessions, who the one decent thing that he did was just recuse himself, this guy is not recused, it feels like the seeds of a cover-up are here,” she said. (RELATED: Rachel Maddow Spends Opening Segment About Mueller Report On Verge Of Tears)

Malcolm Nance pushed back on the idea of an overt cover-up.

“Well, I mean, theoretically it could happen, right?” said Nance. “These are humans. They are all fallible maybe he does feel some sort of loyalty to him. Bill Barr is one guy. There are secretaries. There are people who have to handle these documents. There are the FBI agents who did this themselves. I don’t think that there’s room for a cover-up because why cover up the greatest scandal in the history of the United States with the greatest scandal in the history of the United States, an attorney general trying to engineer that. I don’t believe that’s going to happen because if they do, then you can just see copies of this thing falling out by the palate load in front of The Washington Post.”

Nevertheless, Nance still went on to compare President Trump to Benedict Arnold.

???????? Our Patriot @MalcolmNance on @amjoyshow says the #MuellerReport which investigates the #WorstPoliticalScandal cant be covered up by another one. What we need to know is did #TraitorTrump sell out 340 million Americans to a foreign power? That’ll get out regardless he believes. pic.twitter.com/UglPoQWVLz — Prince de Versailles (@VersaillesPrinc) March 23, 2019

Follow Scott on Twitter