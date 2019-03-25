‘I Don’t Want To Go There,’ House Dem Dodges When Asked If There’s Evidence To Keep Investigation Trump

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell didn’t want to answer if he felt there was enough evidence to continue investigating President Donald Trump in the Mueller report, during a Monday interview with Wolf Blitzer.

“Show us the Mueller report, not the Barr opinion,” Swalwell told Blitzer. “The Barr opinion is four pages long and chronicles a nearly two page investigation that had 500 search warrants and only used 84 words from Bob Mueller. We want to see every word.” (RELATED: White House Reacts To Mueller Report Release)

Blitzer then asked the tough question, “Are you suggesting while there might not be enough evidence to establish a crime or others involving collusion there might be enough evidence to suggest your activity in the house of representatives beginning with impeachment?”

“I don’t want to go there,” Swalwell responded. “I want to talk about counter-intelligence issues first. On the Intelligence Committee, we have to make sure any U.S. person, certainly all the way up to the president, has not worked with an adversary in a way that could jeopardize our national security.”

Swalwell indicated Friday that he would respect any conclusions Mueller reached in his report, as long as he was able to confirm that report with his own eyes.“It’s my personal view that the report will not be fully accepted by the American people until we hear from Bob Mueller,” Swalwell said at the time.

Barr received the Mueller report over the weekend and submitted a four-page letter to Congress advising them of the results. The attorney general revealed that no additional indictments would be made in the investigation and that there was no evidence to support the idea that President Donald Trump colluded with Russian officials during the 2016 presidential election.