Superstar Rapper Tells Fans He’s Fine After Reports About Death Of Rapper With Similar Name Surface

Superstar rapper Tech N9ne dropped a video recently to reassure his family and friends that he was fine after reports surfaced about the death of another rapper with a similar name.

“Condolences to the battle rapper Tech 9,” the 47-year-old performer — born Aaron Dontez Yates — explained in a video posted on Twitter for his hundreds of thousands of followers, per Newsweek Monday. (RELATED: Superstar Rapper Strikes Huge Plea Deal, Avoids Any Jail Time In Domestic Violence Case)

WATCH:

“He’s been battling for years,” he added. “I’ve observed many a battle of his. Condolences to the family.”

Tech N9ne continued while showing video of him standing in a security line at the airport, “This Tech N9ne is going through customs back in the U.S., coming from Canada, coming from Europe.” (RELATED: Rapper XXXTentacion Breaks Taylor Swift Single-Day Streaming Record Following Terrible Death)

“My family is calling my phone wondering if I’m OK,” the “Fragile” hitmaker shared. “I’m OK. My condolences go out to the battle rapper, Tech 9. Philly, stand up.” (RELATED: Fourth And Final Suspect In XXXTentacion Killing Turns Himself In To Police)

It all comes following earlier reports that battle rapper Tech 9, whose real name is Akeem Mickens, had passed away Monday. He was 32. Fellow rapper and friend Buttah From Da Block shared the news on Facebook.

At the time of this article’s publication, the cause of death is not known.