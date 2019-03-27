Chris Evans Says He Can’t Play Tom Brady If He Still Supports Donald Trump

Chris Evans is apparently a very intolerant man when it comes to politics.

The Hollywood Reporter published a lengthy profile of the star actor Wednesday, and one part focused on whether Evans would be willing to play Tom Brady in a movie. His answer is absurd.

Evans told THR the following:

I don’t know. I really hope he’s not a Trump supporter. I’m just hoping he’s one of those guys that maybe supported him and now regrets it. Maybe he thought it was going to be different — and even that bothers me — but maybe there’s a chance now he just thinks Trump’s an absolute dumb shit, which he is. If he doesn’t, if he’s still on that Trump train, I might have to cut ties. It’s really tough. I think maybe a couple of years ago, I might have tried to pull some, like, mental gymnastics to compartmentalize, but I don’t know if I can anymore. So I’m just hoping he’s woken up.

Evans has to be joking, right? This can’t be serious? Evans, who is a big Patriots fan, isn’t going to support Tom Brady or play him in a movie over support for Trump? That’s downright laughable.

Why are people in Hollywood so damn weak? It makes no sense. The man is paid to win Super Bowls, and he does a great job at it. That’s why he has six rings.

Yet, Evans is apparently willing to “cut ties” with a man because he’s been friends with Trump for nearly two decades.

It’s amazing how people claim those on the right are intolerant, and Evans is telling the whole nation he won’t support Tom Brady anymore because he has a relationship with the president. Give me a break. That doesn’t say anything about Brady. It says everything you need to know about Evans. (RELATED: Twitter Reacts To Rob Gronkowski Retiring From The NFL)

Imagine being so miserable in life that you’ll end support for your quarterback because he has known the man elected to the highest office for years beforehand. This is a joke, and Evans is the punchline.

I want so hard to believe that Hollywood isn’t filled with morons, but interviews like this one make me think the city is truly full of idiots.

Matthew Stafford could campaign for Hillary Clinton or Bernie Sanders, and I wouldn’t stop supporting him for even a second. I guess not everybody is able to separate sports and politics, which is beyond absurd to me.

If Evans doesn’t want to cheer for the Patriots, I somehow doubt the fans will miss him much. He doesn’t sound like the kind of guy you’d want in your foxhole anyways. Before the bullets start flying he might feel the need to ask who you voted for and why.

That’s not the kind of man I want riding with my team when it comes to sports.

