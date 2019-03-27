Here’s What George Conway Has To Say About Trump In His New Op-Ed

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband declared that President Donald Trump is unfit for office despite the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller, in an op-ed for The Washington Post.

Conway’s husband George has been a vocal critic of his wife’s boss even though he considered working as a major figure in Trump’s Justice Department at one point.

Conway defended Mueller’s work after Attorney General William Barr revealed in a Sunday letter to Congress that the special counsel found no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia along with no definitive evidence of obstruction of justice.

White House Counsel, Kellyanne Conway appears on a morning television show … (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Conway focused on Mueller’s finding that his report “does not exonerate” Trump of obstruction of justice, saying  “That’s a stunning thing for a prosecutor to say. Mueller didn’t have to say that.”

Conway, a lawyer, took issue with Trump’s repeated disparaging of the Mueller investigation and ended on a declaratory note. (RELATED: Trump Campaign Manager Says He Knows Why Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Keeps Calling The President Crazy)

“If the charge were unfitness for office, the verdict would already be in: guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” he wrote.

Conway’s behavior has drawn the significant ire of Trump in recent weeks after cable news coverage of the lawyer’s tweets. Conway has suggested publicly that Trump has narcissistic personality disorder and has taunted him on Twitter for months.

Kellyanne has defended Trump’s comments on her husband, noting, “You think he shouldn’t respond when somebody, a non-medical professional accuses him of having a mental disorder? You think he should just take that sitting down?”

