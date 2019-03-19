Trump Campaign Manager Says He Knows Why Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Keeps Calling President Crazy

David Krayden | Ottawa Bureau Chief

President Donald Trump’s 2020 election campaign manager says he knows why Kellyanne Conway’s husband continues to tweet disparaging remarks about the president’s mental health.

Brad Parscale tweeted Monday night that George Conway, whom he refers to as “Mr. Kellyanne Conway,” didn’t get a White House job that he wanted and now he’s on a Twitter vendetta against Trump.

“We all know that @realDonaldTrump turned down Mr. Kellyanne Conway for a job he desperately wanted. He barely worked @TheJusticeDept and was either fired/quit, didn’t want the scrutiny? Now he hurts his wife because he is jealous of her success. POTUS doesn’t even know him!”

Brad Parscale, campaign manager for US President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, speaks during a campaign rally at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, Oct. 22, 2018. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

In what may be unprecedented attacks from the spouse of a top White House employee, Conway continues to deliver social media smears against Trump, suggesting he has mental health issues. On Sunday, the lawyer tweeted, “His condition is getting worse.” (RELATED: Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Unloads On Trump)

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 17: George T. Conway III, husband of White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, attends the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House said 21,000 people are expected to attend the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn that was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

George T. Conway III, husband of White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, attends the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House Apr. 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Conway suggested Trump doesn’t have a “rational plan or strategy” and that “the things he says and does” are “a product of his pathologies.”

He then suggested that Trump was suffering from “Anti-social Personality Disorder” or “Narcissistic Personality Disorder.”

Kellyanne Conway, who is the White House counsel, has distanced herself from her husband’s remarks, saying she hadn’t even read them. (RELATED: Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Accuses Trump Of Witness Tampering)

“I have four kids and I was getting them out of the house this morning before I got here so I can talk to the president about substance, so I may not be up to speed on all of them,” she said Monday while talking to reporters, according to Politico.

