Trump Campaign Manager Says He Knows Why Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Keeps Calling President Crazy

President Donald Trump’s 2020 election campaign manager says he knows why Kellyanne Conway’s husband continues to tweet disparaging remarks about the president’s mental health.

Brad Parscale tweeted Monday night that George Conway, whom he refers to as “Mr. Kellyanne Conway,” didn’t get a White House job that he wanted and now he’s on a Twitter vendetta against Trump.

“We all know that @realDonaldTrump turned down Mr. Kellyanne Conway for a job he desperately wanted. He barely worked @TheJusticeDept and was either fired/quit, didn’t want the scrutiny? Now he hurts his wife because he is jealous of her success. POTUS doesn’t even know him!”

We all know that @realDonaldTrump turned down Mr. Kellyanne Conway for a job he desperately wanted. He barely worked @TheJusticeDept and was either fired/quit, didn’t want the scrutiny? Now he hurts his wife because he is jealous of her success. POTUS doesn’t even know him! — Brad Parscale (@parscale) March 19, 2019

In what may be unprecedented attacks from the spouse of a top White House employee, Conway continues to deliver social media smears against Trump, suggesting he has mental health issues. On Sunday, the lawyer tweeted, “His condition is getting worse.” (RELATED: Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Unloads On Trump)

His condition is getting worse. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 17, 2019

Conway suggested Trump doesn’t have a “rational plan or strategy” and that “the things he says and does” are “a product of his pathologies.”

Don’t assume that the things he says and does are part of a rational plan or strategy, because they seldom are. Consider them as a product of his pathologies, and they make perfect sense. https://t.co/k9rAK3tGFT — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 18, 2019

He then suggested that Trump was suffering from “Anti-social Personality Disorder” or “Narcissistic Personality Disorder.”

Kellyanne Conway, who is the White House counsel, has distanced herself from her husband’s remarks, saying she hadn’t even read them. (RELATED: Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Accuses Trump Of Witness Tampering)

“I have four kids and I was getting them out of the house this morning before I got here so I can talk to the president about substance, so I may not be up to speed on all of them,” she said Monday while talking to reporters, according to Politico.

Follow David on Twitter