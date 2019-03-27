Miami Heat Forward Derrick Jones Jr. Throws Down Monster Dunk Against The Magic

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. had an outstanding dunk Tuesday night in a loss to the Magic.

The rising star slashed down the lane, elevated and threw down a dunk that needs to be seen in order to be believed.

He murdered the soul of the defense with the ultra-athletic dunk. Give the crazy video a watch below.

Derrick Jones Jr.’s poster got Chris Bosh up out of his seat pic.twitter.com/S4lMSNVXzw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 27, 2019

How did he do it? How is it possible to be that athletic? It just doesn’t make sense to me. I couldn’t pull that off if I trained for years. (RELATED: Duke Basketball Star Zion Williamson Throws Down 360 Dunk Against Clemson)

Yet, Jones made it look like it was no big deal at all. I can’t even begin to imagine how cool it must be to have that kind of hopping ability.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derrick Jones Jr. (@therea1djones) on Sep 25, 2018 at 5:50am PDT

We’re both humans, and for some mind-boggling reason he can jump about four feet in the air while I struggle to touch the net.

I guess that’s why he gets paid to play in the NBA and I get paid to take over the internet. Different paths for different folks, but that was a wild display of dunking ability.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter