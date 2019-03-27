Pass Interference Will Be Reviewable During The 2019 NFL Season

Pass interference will be reviewable for the upcoming NFL season.

ESPN reported the following details on the changes to the pass interference rule:

For at least the 2019 season, pass interference — both offensive and defensive — will be reviewable. They are the first penalties in the history of the league’s replay system to be added to the list of approved reviews. And for the first time, coaches will be able to challenge non-calls for pass interference. The replay booth, in conjunction with the league’s officiating office in New York, will initiate those challenges in the final two minutes of each half. Coaches will still be limited to two challenges per game, with a third awarded if they are successful on the first two.

This is a very obvious response to the the New Orleans Saints getting screwed on a no-call in the NFC championship against the Rams. (RELATED: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Could Intervene On The Outcome Of The Rams Vs. Saints Game)

That was arguably the worst no-call in the history of the league. I’d never seen anything like it. The Saints got shafted in epic fashion, and now the league has responded.

There wasn’t a flag thrown on this play. The NFL should be embarrassed. pic.twitter.com/qL2dTyonEb — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 20, 2019

It’s important to note that the rule change as of right now is only for the 2019 season. The league is testing the waters. They’re not committing to anything long term.

It’s still pretty cool that the NFL is actually doing something about a very obvious issue. Historically speaking, the league doesn’t exactly rush to embrace change.

I think a ton of people were worried about if all penalties became reviewable. Obviously, that would be a disaster, and we’ve avoided it with the new rule update.

It’s pass interference or nothing, and we’ll only be giving it a shot for a year. This update should make fans everywhere happy, especially Saints fans.

It won’t bring them a Super Bowl from the past season, but it might avoid a disaster like that from ever happening again.

For once, the NFL hit a home run without causing too many issues.

