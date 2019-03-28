Jason Chaffetz Says Republicans Should Target Adam Schiff’s Security Clearance

Former GOP Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz said Republicans should target Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff’s security clearance, following the release of the Mueller report.

“I think the one that has been the most discredited through this entire process is Adam Schiff,” Chaffetz said Thursday on “Varney & Company.” (RELATED: Trump Should Open A Private Investigation Into Adam Schiff, Says Brian Kilmeade)

He then pushed for Congressional Republicans to unite and bring their demands directly to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

“I think he should lose his security clearance and I don’t think he should be on the House intelligence committee,” Chaffetz continued. “I wish the Republicans would gather in force and demand that change. Nancy Pelosi knows better. It is a privilege to sit on this committee but he’s used the guise of ‘hey, I see classified information and nobody else does and I’m telling you I’ve seen it first-hand.’ He’s the only person on the planet because he’s making it up and he shouldn’t have a security clearance if you’re going to act like that.”

WATCH:

He also claimed President Donald Trump fully cooperated with the Russia probe and cleared himself, but insisted on a new investigation to find out how the allegations began.

“[Trump’s] had to sit back for the last two years, and think about it. All the Democrats tried to do is say ‘oh, he was going to take out Mueller. He was going to do this, he was going to do that.’ He didn’t do anything. He waived privilege, he gave them tons of documents, access to all the emails,” Chaffetz said earlier in the interview.

“Donald Trump Jr. was in there for hours and hours testifying. I don’t know that the president could have done any more for openness and transparency through this investigation. And it turned out exactly the way he said. He’s in the clear. But now there has to be a review of how this whole fiasco started.”

