Man Who Beat Child Molester Faces Prison Time As GoFundMe Raises Nearly 40K For Him

A GoFundMe page has raised nearly $40,000 for an Ohio man facing jail time for beating up a teenager who was reportedly molesting a 5-year-old child.

Richard Adams, 20, reportedly discovered a teenager molesting a 5-year-old boy on March 21, so he proceeded to beat the alleged molester and post a video of the bloody teen online. Adams now faces a felony assault and is out on bond. The 17-year-old alleged child molester, who has not been named, was charged on suspicion of rape.

“I was doing laundry and I walked out and there was the 17-year-old,” said Adams, according to Newsweek. “He said that the 17-year-old had touched him right there and that he had previously touched him the night before. I kind of just snapped, I didn’t know what to think.”

Adams expressed regret that he posted the video online.

“I should not have posted that and I do feel remorseful for the video situation,” he said. “I want everyone to stop all the child offenders and predators that are out there. I don’t want no child to have to go through that.”

Adams worries about facing time in prison since he is about to become a father. “I am scared. I have a kid on the way and I do want to be there for my child’s birth and that’s the only thing that’s worrying me right now. I almost want to cry saying it.”

Adams’s uncle started a GoFundMe page to help his nephew, and it has already made more than $38,000 as of Thursday.

“He needs lake [county’s] best to defend him,” the uncle, Jeff Cook, wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Unfortunately his job is seasonal and hasn’t returned back to work yet. Only gets enough while laid off to pay needed bills. Anything will help him.” (RELATED: Border Wall GoFundMe Donors Taking Huge Risk In Giving To Brian Kolfage’s Nonprofit, Watchdogs Warn)

The Eastlake Police Department has been widely criticized for Adams’ arrest, and the department defended their actions in a Facebook post.

“We truly understand the interest, passion and concerns with this type of case. It has been processed by the court and will continue to go through the system,” the posted stated.

We have received numerous e mails, phone calls and communications in which people have expressed their emotions and… Posted by Eastlake Police on Sunday, March 24, 2019

“Most of the people within our police departments, courts and the entire justice system have families of their own and the men and women are diligently working to ensure that everything is done correctly so that justice is served,” it stated.

