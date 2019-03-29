Liberals Had A Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Week

On the Friday edition of The Daily Daily Caller Podcast, we take a look back at the amazing, news-filled week. We also have two interviews — one with The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Chuck Ross on the Mueller Report and how he managed to get so much of it right while outlets with giant budgets and staffs didn’t. And the other with Mandy Gunasekara, former EPA Administrator, who’s started a group, Energy 45 Fund, to advocate for President Donald Trump’s energy agenda on the Green New Deal and what it’s really like inside the permanent bureaucratic state.

Listen to the whole show:

Watch the interviews:

The Mueller report cleared the president of any charges and found no evidence of collusion with Russia. Liberals couldn’t handle it. We play some of their greatest conspiracy hits as we say goodbye to the week where the wheels came off their dreams.

We also cover former Attorney General Eric Holder’s hatred of the country. The man who helped push through the sold pardon of fugitive Marc Rich as a deputy attorney general under former President Bill Clinton should be thanking God every day this country has not only allowed him to make millions of dollars, but has not tossed him in prison for his role in the pardon and “Fast and Furious.” But no, he’s peddling victimhood because that’s all Democrats are selling these days.

And Jussie Smollett’s lawyer suggests the Osundairo brothers might’ve worn whiteface during the attack. Yes, she really said that. He’s also up for an NAACP Image Award this weekend, so we’ll see just how far the once-important, once-relevant organization has fallen.

Plus, our interview with Chuck Ross on how he, by himself, managed to get so much right, and break so many stories the legacy media, with their huge staffs and massive budgets, got so wrong.

Then we talk with Mandy Gunasekara of Energy 45 Fund about the scam that is the Green New Deal, how Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gets nearly everything she says on the subject wrong, and what it’s like to be on the inside fighting for the American people against the permanent bureaucracy class that has little to no interest in working with conservatives.

Don’t miss any of it.

Help spread the word about The Daily Daily Caller Podcast. Please take a minute to rate and review on iTunes, share on social media and be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode:

The Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a daily look and mocking of the news from a conservative perspective. Hosted by Derek Hunter, it is available in audio form Monday-Thursday and will have a video option on Fridays.

Derek Hunter is a columnist and contributing editor for The Daily Caller and author of “Outrage, INC: How the Liberal Mob Ruined Science, Journalism, and Hollywood” from HarperCollins, available now. Pick Up a copy, or several copies, here. Send compliments and complaints to derek@dailycaller.com or follow him on Twitter at @derekahunter.