Maximize Internet Speeds With This Powerful WiFi Analysis App

Internet speeds have a funny way of slowing down right when you need seamless connectivity the most. Whether it’s in the middle of streaming your favorite movie or a basketball game, the buffering sign of death pops up at the most inopportune moments. Prevent these annoyances and eliminate any weaknesses in your wireless connection by using NetSpot Home for Mac.

Get NetSpot Home for 87 percent off in The Daily Caller Shop for a limited time

This software is incredibly helpful at helping you visualize your wireless network in order to properly troubleshoot. NetSpot Home relies on key mapping features to see where the dead zones are located. It’ll provide you the optimal hotspot placement locations to maximize speeds. This is the best way for you to achieve maximum WiFi efficiency!

All it takes is one click for you to analyze your WiFi coverage. NetSpot Home will provide a breakdown and instructions on how to fix connectivity issues. It’ll even build a comprehensive heatmap of your network.

Get lifetime access to NetSpot Home for Mac today. Originally it was 72% off, but be sure to use the code MADNESS15 for an additional 15% off. That brings your total down to just $16.15!

Like this deal? Check out Vault, the best way to secure your online data for just $9.99/mo.

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop