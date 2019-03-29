Ocasio-Cortez: I Didn’t ‘Expect’ GOP ‘To Make Total Fools Of Themselves’ About Green New Deal

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocked conservatives that were critical of the Green New Deal during her Friday town hall on MSNBC.

WATCH:

Hayes began by saying, “I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but — can I read your mentions, maybe it’s not a good idea — I just want to give a little taste of, like, it is a 24-hour on Trump TV, it’s a 24 hour in the conservative movement, it’s 24-hour AOC GND.”

He then aired a montage of conservatives commenting on the Green New Deal. It included Republican politicians like President Donald Trump, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows. The compilation also shows conservative pundits like Sebastian Gorka, Brit Hume and Pete Hegseth.

“Yes, the infamous Stalin five-year program to get rid of hamburgers. Were you expecting that?” Hayes asked after the video concluded.

“Yeah, 100%,” Ocasio-Cortez answered. “It is next level. I didn’t expect them to make total fools of themselves.”

“Frankly, I expected a little more nuance and I expected a little more concerned trolling,” she added. (RELATED: Does Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal Outlaw Every Building In The Country)

The Senate failed to pass a resolution on the Green New Deal earlier this week. There were 57 votes against the resolution and 43 senators voted “present.” The vote was relatively down party lines, with every Republican voting against it and all but three Democrats voting “present.” Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama, and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia voted against the resolution.

Recent reports suggest the Green New Deal, which seeks to phase out fossil fuel usage within 12 years, could costs tens of trillions of dollars.

Follow Mike on Twitter