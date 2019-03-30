Laura Ingraham Mocks MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow For Wearing A ‘Tin Foil Hat’ On Russia Collusion

Fox News host Laura Ingraham mocked MSNBC host Rachel Maddow as a “tin foil hat wearer” whose “Russia theories fell flat.”

WATCH:



Ingraham began her Friday night Fox News show with a “somber note for our friends in the press” who “had to deliver the terrible news that the president of the United States did not conspire with a foreign government to steal an American election.”

“It looks like their dogs died or something,” the Fox News host quipped after showing video of other hosts reacting to the latest Mueller report news. “All of their dogs died. They are all depressed. In the aftermath of a two-year nonstop hype machine, you might think they’d take a moment and examine their errors, a little introspection, a little thinking about what went wrong. Everything that caused them to overreach.”

Instead, Ingraham contended, they have “moved on to cover all of the new Trump scandals” regardless of how “miniscule the story.” (RELATED: ‘Give Him The Entire Show’ — Devin Nunes Followed Eric Swalwell With Some Programming Advice For Martha MacCallum)

“It gets better,” she said, moving to Maddow after showing more video. “Still reeling from being exposed as a tinfoil hat wearer after her Russia theories all fell flat, Rachel Maddow has a new conspiracy to unravel.”

The Maddow clip showed the MSNBC host speculating that President Trump’s administration “actually has no plan to go back to the moon” because of something Vice President Pence said in a speech. (RELATED: Rachel Maddow Spends Opening Segment About Mueller Report On Verge Of Tears)

“At least she didn’t actually call into question the moon landing, that’s good,” Ingraham joked.

