Trump Campaign Ignites Twitter Firestorm With ‘Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff’ T-Shirt

An official Trump campaign Twitter account ignited a Twitter firestorm when it posted the campaign’s latest offering — a “Little Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff” T-shirt.

The shirt is a play off Thursday night’s Grand Rapids, Michigan, rally, when Trump called the House Intelligence Chairman a “pencil-neck” who “is not a long ball hitter.”

“Little Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff,” tweeted President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign account, “Official Team Trump,” which included a link to the campaign store. “He spent two years knowingly and unlawfully lying and leaking. He should be forced to resign from Congress! Everyone should buy a Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff shirt today!”

Little Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff He spent two years knowingly and unlawfully lying and leaking. He should be forced to resign from Congress! Everyone should buy a Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff shirt today! BUY Now: https://t.co/5SMsrJC8nU pic.twitter.com/v3Vvmma0e6 — Official Team Trump (@TeamTrump) March 29, 2019

The shirt drew strong reactions from both political sides. (RELATED: Kevin McCarthy Calls Adam Schiff ‘A Modern-Day Joe McCarthy’)

“Team Trump is savage!” tweeted Trump Students president Ryan Fournier.

Team Trump is savage! ???????????????????? — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) March 29, 2019

MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin called it a “banner day” for Melania Trump’s “Be Best campaign.”

A banner day for Melania’s ‘Be Best’ campaign. https://t.co/b1jE69dI27 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 29, 2019

Others were also clearly triggered by the shirt:

Sure! This is all fine! https://t.co/SGe48TA187 — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) March 30, 2019

This is definitely going to help Trump and down ballot Republicans win suburban moms…. https://t.co/sQXXtnLyl6 — Doug Heye (@DougHeye) March 29, 2019

I know we’ve become numb to this stuff but the Trump campaign grifting off of the president’s juvenile bullying is really a new low https://t.co/8ieoGkJ3mW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 29, 2019

And the @potus doesn’t do anything to condone this. Think about how far we’ve fallen when the president can make fun of somebody at a rally and then t-shirts are made to celebrate it. https://t.co/EaEs6et1m0 — Rob Gorski (@The_Autism_Dad) March 30, 2019

Trump keeping it classy, selling an Adam Schiff pencil-neck shirt. But who wants to pay $28 for a shirt that says “TEXT “TRUMP” TO “88022” ?? https://t.co/o0SrxYcpfB — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 29, 2019

