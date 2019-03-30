Trump Campaign Ignites Twitter Firestorm With ‘Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff’ T-Shirt

Scott Morefield | Reporter

An official Trump campaign Twitter account ignited a Twitter firestorm when it posted the campaign’s latest offering — a “Little Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff” T-shirt.

The shirt is a play off Thursday night’s Grand Rapids, Michigan, rally, when Trump called the House Intelligence Chairman a “pencil-neck” who “is not a long ball hitter.”

“Little Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff,” tweeted President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign account, “Official Team Trump,” which included a link to the campaign store. “He spent two years knowingly and unlawfully lying and leaking. He should be forced to resign from Congress! Everyone should buy a Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff shirt today!”

The shirt drew strong reactions from both political sides. (RELATED: Kevin McCarthy Calls Adam Schiff ‘A Modern-Day Joe McCarthy’)

“Team Trump is savage!” tweeted Trump Students president Ryan Fournier.

MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin called it a “banner day” for Melania Trump’s “Be Best campaign.”

Others were also clearly triggered by the shirt:

