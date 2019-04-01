Biden Accuser Says She’d Vote For Him Over Trump In 2020

The woman who accused former Vice President Joe Biden of kissing her without consent said in a Monday interview that she would still vote for him over President Donald Trump, should he win the 2020 presidential nomination.

Former Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores alleged that Biden kissed the back of her head and smelled her hair during a private moment between the two at a 2014 campaign rally for her. She published the allegations Friday in a New York magazine essay titled “An Awkward Kiss Changed How I Saw Joe Biden.”

Flores told CBSN anchor Tanya Rivero, “That’s not even a question. Of course I would support Biden.” She also added that despite her willingness to vote for Biden over the president, she thinks Biden’s actions should be disqualifying. (RELATED: CNN, MSNBC, Ignore Inappropriate Kissing Allegations Against Biden)

She added, “I think that in terms of when he talks about his motivation et cetera we really need to also acknowledge that it’s not, it’s not about the intent. It is about the person on the receiving end of that behavior, that unwanted behavior, and the way in which it makes that person feel, especially in a situation where you have that kind of a power imbalance going on.”

Flores stated that the alleged interaction with Biden made her “feel uneasy, gross, and confused,” in the article.

“Neither then, nor in the years since, did he or the staff with him at the time have an inkling that Ms. Flores had been at any time uncomfortable, nor do they recall what she describes,” Biden’s spokesperson said in response to Flores’ article Friday.

His team also blamed “right-wing trolls” for the recent resurfacing of old photos Monday.

A second woman came forward Monday and accused Biden of grabbing her head and rubbing her nose with his at a 2009 fundraiser for Democratic Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes.

Both women have suggested that Biden should not run for president in 2020, despite his current lead in nearly every presidential poll.

