Colin Kaepernick Plays In Quavo’s Huncho Day Football Game

Colin Kaepernick returned to a football field this past weekend, and he didn’t look like an NFL star.

The disgraced former 49ers quarterback showed up and played in Quavo’s Huncho Day football game in Atlanta, Georgia, Sunday.

His arm didn’t look too impressive. In fact, in one video that’s making the rounds on Twitter, he overthrows his receiver in the end zone. In another, he appears to lack serious velocity. (RELATED: Should Colin Kaepernick Play In The Alliance Of American Football?)

Does Colin Kaepernick‘s arm look NFL ready? (He later threw a touchdown to Quavo) #HunchoDay pic.twitter.com/kcYwVCsCCZ — taylor denman (@taylorddenman) March 31, 2019

Colin Kaepernick throwing passes with Quavo, warming up for the Huncho Day game. pic.twitter.com/KF3yOWLgBP — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) March 31, 2019

He did throw a touchdown to Giants running back Saquon Barkley, but the ball was hardly accurate.

Colin Kaepernick to Saquon Barkley for 6 pic.twitter.com/qMCbwTgfuk — Evan Sowards (@EvanSowards) March 31, 2019

I hate to sound like a negative person here, but if that’s all Kaepernick has for an arm these days, then there’s no shot he’s headed back to the NFL.

This was a game for fun, and he appeared to struggle. Are you kidding me? He should be throwing darts. Everybody wants us to believe he’s elite.

But if that’s the case, how didn’t he dominate?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on Oct 11, 2018 at 6:09pm PDT

It now makes a lot more sense why he might not have wanted to play in the AAF or elsewhere. It looks like his arm is a fraction of what it once was, and it wasn’t much to begin with by the time he left the NFL.

I hope he enjoys Nike commercials because it looks like that’s his future from now one.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter