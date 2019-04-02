Joe Biden #MeToo’d, Accused Of Inappropriate Sexual Behavior

Former Vice President Joe Biden is facing criticism for smelling women’s hair and inappropriate touching.

People in Washington, D.C.’s Chinatown were quick to call his behavior weird and problematic. One person even thinks he should retire and not consider running for president.

A man The Daily Caller News Foundation spoke with said “I like Joe Biden and I hadn’t heard that before so that would change my mind a little bit. It would make me feel weird if he was smelling people’s hair without questioning.”

Another man said “It is a little weird, but we all have things we do that are a little weird, right?” When asked if he would mind someone smelling his hair, he responded unfavorably. (RELATED: Bar-Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

