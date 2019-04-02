Oakland Raiders Work Out Kyler Murray, Will Also Work Out Dwayne Haskins

The Oakland Raiders will only work out quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins ahead of the NFL draft.

According to Ian Rapoport, Jon Gruden and the team worked out the Oklahoma Heisman winner Monday, and will do the same Tuesday with Dwayne Haskins. They apparently don’t have any plans to work out any other passers.

These two quarterbacks really are separating themselves from the rest of the pack. It certainly seems like it’s Murray, Haskins and then absolutely everybody else.

Given the fact that Murray is likely going first overall to the Cardinals, you have to wonder just how serious the Raiders are when it comes to the prospect of getting him.

I don’t think it’s likely at all.

However, there’s a great chance that Haskins is around at four for Gruden and his squad. He’s got a big arm, a big body, can make all the throws and could be just the guy Oakland is looking to develop when they move to Las Vegas. (RELATED: Dwayne Haskins Runs 5.04 During NFL Combine)

If they can’t get Kyler Murray, then there’s no doubt in my mind at all Haskins is the next best option.

We’re only a few weeks out from the draft starting April 25, and things are only going to get crazier as the days keep counting down.

It’s going to be a fun time, and I can’t wait to find out what Gruden is cooking up for the Raiders.

