Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Runs 5.04 40 At The NFL Combine

Dwayne Haskins didn’t run an impressive 40 at the combine Saturday.

Haskins, who lit it up this past season at Ohio State, ran his 40-yard dash in 5.04 seconds. For comparison, Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold all ran much more impressive 40s during their time at the NFL combine.

Dwayne Haskins, more of a runner than a passer (@stephenasmith), just ran a 5.04 in the 40. #NFLCombine — T.J. Moe (@TJMoe28) March 2, 2019

I’m sure Stephen A. Smith sure wishes he could take back his claim that former OSU star is more of a runner than passer. It turns out that Haskins can’t really run at all. (RELATED: Ohio State Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Declares For The NFL Draft)

I don’t want to brag here, but I’m pretty confident in my athletic prime (about seven years ago), I could have smoked Haskins in a race. To be clear, I was never that fast, but him running a 40 in over five seconds isn’t a great look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Haskins, Jr. (@dh_simba7) on Dec 2, 2018 at 9:35am PST

The good news for Haskins is that he doesn’t really need to rely on his feet too much. The man has a howitzer attached to his body in the form of his right arm.

His arm is the reason he’s almost certainly going to be drafted in the top 10. The team that takes him won’t do it so that he can run around all over the place. They want him spinning the rock like he did for the Buckeyes.

It’ll just be fun watching Haskins play in the NFL, even if he does have the speed of a turtle.

