Twitter Reacts To Kentucky Giving John Calipari A Lifetime Contract

David Hookstead | Reporter

Reactions were all over the place after Kentucky and John Calipari agreed to a lifetime contract.

The legendary basketball coach agreed to the new deal Monday, which will likely see him end his career with the program. The extension comes after being bounced from the Elite Eight by Auburn. (RELATED: Watch Bruce Pearl React To Auburn Making Their First Final Four In Program History)

Take a look at some of the most interesting reactions below.

Personally, I think giving just about anybody a lifetime contract is pretty dumb. Does winning one title with a program really qualify for a deal that will extend to the time of death? Certainly doesn’t to me.

He’s routinely had the most talent, and he just doesn’t win as much as he should. That’s just a fact. If he’s got a lifetime deal, imagine the kind of money Coach K could be worth at Duke. There’s no number that would be too high. (RELATED: Watch Wisconsin Beat Kentucky In The 2015 Final Four)

Is Calipari a good coach? Sure, but it’s not exactly hard to win when you have the best players in the country year after year.

You should be racking up Elite Eight, Final Four and national title game appearances. Anything less would be an utter disappointment.

 

This deal will be looked back on in history as one of the worst ever done in college if he retires without another national championship. There’s no question about that at all.

