Twitter Reacts To Kentucky Giving John Calipari A Lifetime Contract

Reactions were all over the place after Kentucky and John Calipari agreed to a lifetime contract.

The legendary basketball coach agreed to the new deal Monday, which will likely see him end his career with the program. The extension comes after being bounced from the Elite Eight by Auburn. (RELATED: Watch Bruce Pearl React To Auburn Making Their First Final Four In Program History)

Take a look at some of the most interesting reactions below.

John Calipari has agreed to a lifetime contract at Kentucky, which means that if he dies he’ll be in breach of contract. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) April 1, 2019

John Calipari is a shrewd businessman. Parlayed the UCLA interest into a lot more $$$$$ — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 1, 2019

Calipari is hilariously good at this. He convinced Kentucky to give him an extension after UCLA offered him the opportunity to take a pay cut. https://t.co/J8CCDekQTy — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) April 1, 2019

It’s really a perfect match. @UKCoachCalipari @KentuckyMBB he embraces everything that is Kentucky basketball. The history and crazy fans that make up the #BBN. They are made for each other. Most would be swallowed up by the responsibility that comes with it. He welcomes it. — Seth Greenberg (@SethOnHoops) April 1, 2019

It’s official: John Calipari will remain a Kentucky Wildcat for life and finish his career at Kentucky. Signed a lifetime contract today! — BIG BLUE NATION #BBN (@UKBasketbalI) April 2, 2019

John Calipari was never leaving Kentucky for UCLA, but he played Wildcats for lifetime contract. If only he coached as well as he negotiates — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 1, 2019

John Calipari has been given a lifetime contract at Kentucky… Who/What would you give a lifetime contract to? pic.twitter.com/QyUjQyt4t7 — Golic and Wingo (@GolicAndWingo) April 2, 2019

Easy to bash coaches who don’t get to a Final Four or who don’t win it all.

John Calipari’s body of success at #BBN is at another level.

1 National Title.

7 Elite Eight’s

4 Final Four appearances.

Now a lifetime contract with the Wildcats. — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) April 1, 2019

So Calipari started the day on the hot seat with national TV shows…. and ends it with a lifetime contract…. Life comes at you fast. — Kent Spencer (@WHAS11Kent) April 1, 2019

Personally, I think giving just about anybody a lifetime contract is pretty dumb. Does winning one title with a program really qualify for a deal that will extend to the time of death? Certainly doesn’t to me.

He’s routinely had the most talent, and he just doesn’t win as much as he should. That’s just a fact. If he’s got a lifetime deal, imagine the kind of money Coach K could be worth at Duke. There’s no number that would be too high. (RELATED: Watch Wisconsin Beat Kentucky In The 2015 Final Four)

Is Calipari a good coach? Sure, but it’s not exactly hard to win when you have the best players in the country year after year.

You should be racking up Elite Eight, Final Four and national title game appearances. Anything less would be an utter disappointment.

This deal will be looked back on in history as one of the worst ever done in college if he retires without another national championship. There’s no question about that at all.

