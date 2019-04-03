Miley Cyrus Gets Called Out Over Latest Photo Shoot Involving Her Climbing A Joshua Tree

Miley Cyrus gets called out over her latest photo shoot that included pictures of her posing on the branch of a Joshua tree in snaps shared on Instagram.

The 26-year-old singer posted a series of photos Tuesday on her social media account showing her wearing a colorful outfit while sitting in the tree.

She captioned the snaps, "Looking down at all the petty drama like…" and "Monkey Bizzzzznassssss."

It was unclear from the pictures if the photos were taken place in San Bernardino County or at the Joshua Tree National Park in California, per Page Six on Wednesday.

However, shortly after the photos surfaced they caught the attention of the officials at the Joshua Tree National Park who told the Palm Springs Desert Sun they would "appreciate it that people would respect the fact that desert vegetation is a little bit fragile at times."

“We don’t want to incite people to carry out some kind of threat against Miley Cyrus, or anybody else that would do that,” George Land explained. “We would just remind her that she has a big following, people watch what she does, and it would be greatly appreciated by the Park Service and the people around the area if she would maybe curb that type of activity, especially posting it on her social media page.”

“We ask that Miley Cyrus consider her status as a public figure and remove this photo from her social media accounts in order to educate others and to prevent potential damage to Joshua trees,” Geary Hund with the Mojave Desert Land Trust shared in a statement.

Some people blasted the star on social media as well.

“Dude this photo and the fact that you are flaunting these actions are not only disrespectful to the earth and the people who care to protect it but it’s also either so incredibly ignorant or selfish of you to do,” one follower explained.

Another wrote, “Please remove these photos of you on the Joshua Trees!!! This behavior is not okay. It is OUR JOB to protect these trees!!!!”

According to the National Wildlife Federation:

“Joshua trees aren’t actually trees–they’re succulents” — “a type of plant that stores water.” The plant can grow up to 9 feet tall before it branches. They are most commonly found in the Mojave Desert in southwestern region of the United States. The plants have a long life and one tree located in California is believed to be more than 1,000 years old.

The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker has yet to comment on the backlash.