Nipsey Hussle’s Longtime Girlfriend Posts Heartbreaking Tribute To Late Rapper

Sara Malinow | Contributor

Actress Lauren London, longtime girlfriend of rapper Nipsey Hussle, has broken her silence following Hussle’s death and we are in literal tears.

Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, was fatally shot outside of his retail store in Los Angeles Sunday where he was reportedly picking up clothes for a friend.

On Tuesday, just hours after the Los Angeles Police Department arrested 29-year-old Eric Holder as the shooting suspect, London shared an emotional post on Instagram, which included photos of the couple and their 2-year-old son Kross. This is the first time London has shared a photo of the couple’s son.

Hussle and London’s romance began in 2013 via Instagram, when the ATL actress followed the Grammy-nominated rapper and he slid into her DM’s. The two have been dating since and now share an adorable son together. (RELATED: California Love with Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London)

Three days before Hussle’s passing, GQ released a sweet video in which London quizzes the 33-year-old rapper on their relationship.

Numerous stars have also paid tribute to the beloved artist.

View this post on Instagram

#LONGLIVENIP @nipseyhussle

A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on

View this post on Instagram

Rip @nipseyhussle

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

