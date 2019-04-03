Nipsey Hussle’s Longtime Girlfriend Posts Heartbreaking Tribute To Late Rapper

Actress Lauren London, longtime girlfriend of rapper Nipsey Hussle, has broken her silence following Hussle’s death and we are in literal tears.

Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, was fatally shot outside of his retail store in Los Angeles Sunday where he was reportedly picking up clothes for a friend.

On Tuesday, just hours after the Los Angeles Police Department arrested 29-year-old Eric Holder as the shooting suspect, London shared an emotional post on Instagram, which included photos of the couple and their 2-year-old son Kross. This is the first time London has shared a photo of the couple’s son.

Hussle and London’s romance began in 2013 via Instagram, when the ATL actress followed the Grammy-nominated rapper and he slid into her DM’s. The two have been dating since and now share an adorable son together. (RELATED: California Love with Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London)

Three days before Hussle’s passing, GQ released a sweet video in which London quizzes the 33-year-old rapper on their relationship.

Numerous stars have also paid tribute to the beloved artist.

This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! ????????????

I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 1, 2019

RIP Nipsey. I just spent Thursday with him filming a video for a beautiful new song we created with Khaled. We filmed in Inglewood, close to where he grew up. He was so gifted, so proud of his home, so invested in his community. Utterly stunned that he’s gone so soon. — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 1, 2019