Celebrities React To Nipsey Hussle Being Shot And Killed

David Hookstead | Reporter

Reactions poured in Sunday night after popular rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in Los Angeles.

The musician was shot coming out of his store, and died shortly afterwards. It’s not known at this time what might have motivated the horrific slaying. (RELATED: Nipsey Hussle Shot And Killed)

Celebrities remembered and honored Hussle on social media after his tragic passing was announced.

This whole situation is tragic, and that’s really all you can say about it. Nipsey was 33, one of the fastest rising faces in all of music and now he’s been killed in his prime.

Sometimes, things just don’t make any sense at all. He had such an incredibly bright future ahead of him, and now it’s all over.

 

Hopefully, the police are able to find the people or person responsible for this awful act of violence. It’s just tragic all the way around.

