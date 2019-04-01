Celebrities React To Nipsey Hussle Being Shot And Killed

Reactions poured in Sunday night after popular rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in Los Angeles.

The musician was shot coming out of his store, and died shortly afterwards. It’s not known at this time what might have motivated the horrific slaying. (RELATED: Nipsey Hussle Shot And Killed)

Celebrities remembered and honored Hussle on social media after his tragic passing was announced.

This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones!

I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 1, 2019

Broke me…. we really fighting for our lives against our own kind and really have to take risk and match the level of hatred that we are born in .. I’m tired prayers for my brother and his family — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 1, 2019

Me Spitta and Nip was all sleepin on couches when we linked up. This shit got me super sad. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) April 1, 2019

MY HEART GOES OUT TO NIP N HIS FAM MAN , THIS MAN WAS ON THE RIGHT PATH AND DOING BETTER IN LIFE , N NIGGAS DO THIS EVIL SHIT, THIS GAME IS SO SHADY ITS DISGUSTING, RIP TO ONE OF THE ONLY REAL ONES LEFT @NipseyHussle SLEEP IN PEACE KING — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) April 1, 2019

RIP NIPSEY HUSSLE — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 1, 2019

Rip Nipsey Smh sad! — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) April 1, 2019

Artist. Activist. Angeleno. L.A. mourns the loss of one of our own, Nipsey Hussle. pic.twitter.com/7DovnRkayn — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 1, 2019

Rest in peace, Nipsey Hussle. pic.twitter.com/SgxhQ16Zi9 — x – LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 1, 2019

prayers go out to Nipsey man — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) April 1, 2019

RIP Nipsey. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) April 1, 2019

This whole situation is tragic, and that’s really all you can say about it. Nipsey was 33, one of the fastest rising faces in all of music and now he’s been killed in his prime.

Sometimes, things just don’t make any sense at all. He had such an incredibly bright future ahead of him, and now it’s all over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nipsey Hussle (@nipseyhussle) on Mar 29, 2019 at 7:13pm PDT

Hopefully, the police are able to find the people or person responsible for this awful act of violence. It’s just tragic all the way around.

