MSU Coach Tom Izzo Wants A Second National Championship To Feel Validated

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo feels like his legacy isn’t complete without another title.

The legendary college coach already won a title in 2000 and has made a stunning eight Final Fours. It’s still not good enough in his eyes. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan State Basketball (@michiganstatebasketball) on Apr 3, 2019 at 5:01am PDT

“I need to validate it for me, I don’t need to validate it for them. I have my own goals and dreams and I have my own aspirations of what I want to do. What I want to do is put Michigan State University in rare air,” Izzo told the media Tuesday, according to MLive.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan State Basketball (@michiganstatebasketball) on Apr 1, 2019 at 3:43am PDT

Despite the fact that I consider Izzo to be a major rival of mine and Badgers everywhere, I do love these comments.

Most coaches would kill for eight Final Four appearances and one title. Hell, most would kill for just one Final Four appearance. Yet, he’s not satisfied at all. (RELATED: Tom Izzo Goes Ballistic On Aaron Henry, Refuses To Apologize)

That’s the spirit of a champion, and it’s why he’s been so dominant over the past couple decades. All the man knowns how to do is win.

Remember when people criticized him for yelling at a player? Well, they’re now in the Final Four and hundreds of other coaches aren’t. Trust me, that’s not an accident.

Tom Izzo salary: $4,359,979 Aaron Henry salary: oh um nvmpic.twitter.com/Eo4AFLKoWV — The Rush (@therushyahoo) March 21, 2019

Despite having to hate Michigan State during the regular season, I hope like hell they beat Texas Tech Saturday night, which you can watch on CBS.

Anybody with a championship spirit and attitude like Izzo’s is somebody I can support in the Final Four if my Badgers are out.