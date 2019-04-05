Michigan State Has The Most Final Four Support In The Country

Michigan State has the most states in the whole country pulling for them in the Final Four.

According to data compiled by betonline.ag based on geotagged Twitter data, 27 states are supporting the Spartans. Ten states are behind Texas Tech, eight are pulling for Auburn and only five are cheering for Virginia to win the title. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

You can take a look at the full map below.

I’m actually surprised that so few states want to see the Cavaliers win. Tony Bennett is one of the classiest men in all of sports.

You’d think a guy like that would have large support throughout the nation. It’s certainly not surprising to see the state of Wisconsin pulling for him.

The man has deep roots in my state and is beloved. Other than Bo Ryan and his father Dick, Tony might be the most popular basketball coach in the state.

As for Michigan State having the most states. That makes less than zero sense. Outside of Big Ten country, I don’t know why anybody would cheer for Izzo. Not a clue.

You’d think if you don’t have a dog in the fight that you’d absolutely choose Texas Tech or Auburn. I’m slightly in the MSU camp just because of geographical loyalty to the conference, although I’d be fine seeing Bennett win it. I might actually prefer that.

However, I wouldn’t consider cheering at all for MSU if I wasn’t a Big Ten guy. The fact so many people are supporting them makes me wonder what the hell is going on. Are all our social norms falling apart? You should hate Izzo if you’re not tied to him.

The games get underway shortly after 6:00 p.m. Saturday on CBS. Sound off in the comments with who you think is going to win.

