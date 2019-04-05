Former Sen. Hassan Aide Stole Gigabytes Of ‘High Value’ Data

A former IT aide to New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan mounted an “extraordinarily extensive data-theft scheme” against the office, the culprit’s plea agreement states.

The plot included the installation of “keylogging” devices that picked up every keystroke. The former staffer worked with an unnamed accomplice, a then-current Hassan employee, who gave him a key that he used to enter the office at night and who allegedly tried to destroy evidence for him.

Jackson Cosko accepted responsibility for the events revealed by federal prosecutors in court Friday.

Cosko, fired from Hassan’s office in May 2018 for undisclosed reasons, gathered dozens of gigabytes of data, including entire network drives, and sorted it into folders including one called “high value.”

He was then hired by Democratic Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, giving him access to the House computer network.

In October 2018, he used information stolen from Hassan’s office to doxx Republican Utah Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee as well as Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham. Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul later called for punishing the then-unknown offender. Cosko then doxxed Paul and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “The defendant published that information maliciously, with the intent to intimidate the Senators,” the plea agreement says.

He was caught in the act logging into a Hassan computer by another Hassan staffer, who he then threatened:

“If you tell anyone I will leak it all . Emails, signal conversations, gmails,” he said, according to Fox News.

Then, he had his accomplice go into the office and “wipe down” the computers of fingerprints and unplug all the computers in Hassan’s office. But before the accomplice, referred to as “Subject A,” could complete the task, a third witness was approaching, so the accomplice texted Cosko that he was aborting the mission.

Cosko pleaded guilty to five felonies including witness intimidation and obstruction of justice. The maximum sentence was 55 years in prison, but guidelines call for 3-4 years. He agreed not to seek a term shorter than two years as part of the plea agreement. He could also face a fine of up to $200,000 and possible restitution to Hassan’s office.

Prosecutors declined to say whether Subject A will be prosecuted, and Hassan’s office did not return a request for comment.

The plea agreement says that from July to October 2018, Cosko:

engaged in an extensive computer fraud and data theft scheme that he carried out by repeatedly burglarizing Senator Hasson’s office. The defendant engaged in an extraordinarily extensive data-theft scheme, copying entire network drives, sorting and organizing sensitive data, and exploring ways to use that data to his benefit… The defendant gained access to Senator Hassan’s Office by unlawfully obtaining keys from a staffer who was (at the time) still employed in the Office (Subject A). The defendant then used those keys to enter the Senator’s office alone at night…. The defendant surreptitiously installed ‘keylogger’ devices on at least six computers in Senator Hassan’s Office…. designed to record the keystrokes that Senate stafers typed on their Senate-owned computers – including the keystrokes that comprised usernames and passwords. On October 3, 2018, the defendant met with Subject A, to return Subject A’s key… defendant told Subject A to wipe down all of the computers, keyboards and computer mice…

Subject A texted: “Hey So I was able to wipe down the keys and mouse but [witness 3] was coming so I could [not] do the other thing”

The government confiscated two gmail accounts, keyloggers and two twitter accounts: @TrundleDaGreat and @CongressOfShit.

Cosko, a supporter of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, was born to a California family with ties to Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Republicans suggested the California Democrat leaked a letter soon before Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing that alleged the Supreme Court justice sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford. (RELATED: I Was A Daily Caller Intern During The Kavanaugh Hearings — I Will Never Forget What I Saw)

The suspect’s father, Greg Cosko, is the CEO of Hathaway Dinwiddie , a construction company that built a university building named after Feinstein’s husband . He serves on the board of San Francisco State University alongside Willie Brown, the California politician who said he helped make the career of Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris, with an illicit affair .

As former chairman of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, Greg Cosko hobnobbed with then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Feinstein and others. The elder Cosko’s adult son appears to have made inroads in Washington via an internship with Feinstein.

