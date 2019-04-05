Steve Spurrier Sounds Open To Continue Coaching After The AAF Folds

Steve Spurrier still has the urge to coach after the disaster that was the AAF.

Spurrier, who coached at South Carolina and Florida, oversaw the Orlando Apollos before the league folded, but it doesn’t sound like he’s ready to retire.

“At this point in my life, this is the perfect job. It’s four or five months of just being a coach. In college football and the NFL, you have a lot of other stuff to worry about,” the head ball coach told Mike Bianchi of the Orlando Sentinel Wednesday.

It sounds like the XFL might be the perfect fit for him now that the AAF is dead in the water. Vince McMahon already brought in Bob Stoops and adding Spurrier could be just another example of the league becoming legit on day one. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Throws For 48 Yards, Rushes For 20 In AAF Debut)

Unlike the circus that was the AAF, McMahon actually seems to understand business and how to make money.

Plus, Spurrier is a big name that will draw fans. All casual football fans love Steve Spurrier. He’s a legend in the game.

I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see Spurrier roaming the sidelines in 2020 in the XFL. It makes too much sense.