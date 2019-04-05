Tucker Interviews Male Comedian Behind Fake Feminist ‘Titania McGrath’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson interviewed Andrew Doyle on Friday, who is the male comedian behind the parody Twitter account “Titania McGrath.”

Doyle, whose book “Woke” will be released September in the United States, claimed to have created Titania as a way to troll feminist activists because of what he called their inability to take a joke.

“Part of the point of the character she is po-faced, very sort of privileged woman who still think she’s this oppressed, modern day feminist who believes in a nebulous thing called the patriarchy,” Doyle explained about his online persona.

“She never laughs and never has a sense of humor, one of the reasons I wanted to poke fun at the whole ‘woke’ movement is it can’t have a joke. Can’t handle a joke constantly looking to be offended by absolutely anything even when there is nothing to be offended about. Of course, the ‘woke police’ aren’t going to like this book. The fact that they don’t suggest I’m doing something right.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: Maybe Trump Doesn’t Want To Be Re-Elected. Here’s Why)

The British comedian then discussed the tendency for those in the media and on the left to push comedians to apologize if one of their jokes offends someone.

“You will have noticed that comedians are constantly told to apologize for any joke that causes any offense at all. The problem with that is there is not a single joke I could make that wouldn’t upset someone in my audience. I can tell a knock-knock joke and someone could be upset because maybe their wife was crushed by a heavy door,” Doyle continued.

“You can’t do anything to people being upset. Comedians need to stop apologizing. It happened in America with Kevin Hart, he made some joke a few years ago on Twitter, and someone has trolled through Twitter to dig it up and discredit him and you can’t host the Oscars anymore. He has to apologize all over again. I think comedians should stop apologizing for causing offense. It’s called the real world. You will get offended. That’s all fine, isn’t it?”

Feminists have been attacking their own as well for not conforming to accepted ideas of the left, according to a report from the Daily Caller.